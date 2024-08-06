Fire near village of Biiuk-Onlar in occupied Crimea: "Airfield is hit! It’s so loud! It’s scary!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a fire near the village of Biiuk-Onlar (Oktiabrske) in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the man in the recording said that the fire was caused by an attack on a military airfield located north of the village.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Russian man observes "SMO" in Kursk region: "Here is f#cking deep sh#t - planes are flying overhead, car is burning up. Holy cow!". VIDEO