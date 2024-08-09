ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11330 visitors online
News Video War
16 496 42

Occupier was riding motorcycle near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region and his leg was torn off. VIDEO

An occupant riding a motorcycle was killed near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the liquidation was posted on social media. The video shows that the occupier's leg was blown off as a result of the explosion.

Watch more: Occupier on motorcycle dissolves into air after hitting anti-tank mine. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) elimination (4985) Zaporizka region (1193) bike (9)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 