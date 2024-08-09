Occupier was riding motorcycle near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region and his leg was torn off. VIDEO
An occupant riding a motorcycle was killed near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the liquidation was posted on social media. The video shows that the occupier's leg was blown off as a result of the explosion.
