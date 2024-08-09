ENG
Bodies of liquidated Russian army soldiers lie in destroyed trucks and on roadside in village of Oktyabrskoye, Kursk region. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the result of an attack on a Russian army convoy in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least a dozen destroyed and damaged trucks. In many trucks, the bodies of the eliminated occupiers can be seen. The destroyed invaders are also lying on the roadside.

Watch more: Resident of Sudzha: "Military is f#ggots. I hate them. It is good that Ukrainians occupied city and drove these f#ggots back to Kursk - shelling stopped". VIDEO

