Bodies of liquidated Russian army soldiers lie in destroyed trucks and on roadside in village of Oktyabrskoye, Kursk region. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the result of an attack on a Russian army convoy in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least a dozen destroyed and damaged trucks. In many trucks, the bodies of the eliminated occupiers can be seen. The destroyed invaders are also lying on the roadside.
