ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11330 visitors online
News Video
5 322 12

Rowers Luzan and Rybachok won silver medal for Ukraine at Olympic Games in Paris. VIDEO

Ukrainian rowers Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasia Rybachok won a silver medal for Ukraine at the Olympic Games in Paris.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NOC press center.

"Lyudmila Luzan and Anastasia Rybachok are silver medalists of the 2024 Olympic Games!" the message reads.

Read more: Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympics in Greco-Roman wrestling

Author: 

award (212) Olympics (66)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 