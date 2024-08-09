Rowers Luzan and Rybachok won silver medal for Ukraine at Olympic Games in Paris. VIDEO

Ukrainian rowers Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasia Rybachok won a silver medal for Ukraine at the Olympic Games in Paris.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NOC press center.

"Lyudmila Luzan and Anastasia Rybachok are silver medalists of the 2024 Olympic Games!" the message reads.

