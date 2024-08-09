ENG
Border guards shoot down enemy UAV in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the company of strike unmanned aerial system (RUBpAK) unit shot down an enemy UAV with a Mavic drone.

In the Bakhmut direction, pilots of the border command post of the RUBPAK "Revenge" brigade spotted an enemy reconnaissance drone and neutralized it by ramming it, Censor.NET reports. 

