Zelenskyy thanked soldiers for replenishing exchange fund: "Over past three days - especially effective". VIDEO

Over the past three days, Ukraine has been able to replenish the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"I would also like to thank our soldiers and our units who are replenishing the exchange fund - taking the occupier prisoner and thus helping to free our people from Russian captivity. This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days. We have to return freedom to all our people who are now in Russian captivity," Zelensky said.

