Ukrainian military recorded address from village of Poroz, Belgorod region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian armed forces allegedly entered the Belgorod region and occupied the village of Poroz.

In particular, a video has appeared in which soldiers of the 252nd battalion allegedly say that they entered the village, Censor.NET reports .

As a reminder, on the evening of 9 August, a video was posted online in which the Ukrainian military claimed that the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region was under their control.

Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers destroy enemy Pion self-propelled artillery system in the Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886) Belgorod (223)
