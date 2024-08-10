The Ukrainian armed forces allegedly entered the Belgorod region and occupied the village of Poroz.

In particular, a video has appeared in which soldiers of the 252nd battalion allegedly say that they entered the village, Censor.NET reports .

As a reminder, on the evening of 9 August, a video was posted online in which the Ukrainian military claimed that the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region was under their control.

