Ukrainian military recorded address from village of Poroz, Belgorod region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian armed forces allegedly entered the Belgorod region and occupied the village of Poroz.
In particular, a video has appeared in which soldiers of the 252nd battalion allegedly say that they entered the village, Censor.NET reports .
As a reminder, on the evening of 9 August, a video was posted online in which the Ukrainian military claimed that the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region was under their control.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password