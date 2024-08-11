How did ATV driver get wanted by the Russian State Security Service?. VIDEO
For more than a year now, Kasper has been a serviceman with the Rubizh rapid response brigade of the National Guard. The soldier evacuates wounded comrades from the trenches at zero. At the age of 21, he has evacuated one and a half hundred people: wounded, dead, prisoners, and once even evacuated himself.
After school, he studied accordion, decided to serve in the army, and signed a contract when the war began.
In Klishchiyivka, he and his comrades liquidated a group of the Chechen Akhmat unit, after which his phone was hacked and he was put on the wanted list, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password