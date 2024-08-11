Border guards eliminated 2 and injured 4 invaders in Siversk direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Vengeance" brigade eliminated 2 occupants and wounded 4 in the Siverskiy direction using Mavic and heavy bomber "Vampire".
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
