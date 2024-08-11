ENG
Corpses of occupiers are lying in Kharkiv region after unsuccessful unsuccessful assault on our positions. VIDEO

The corpses of the occupiers, destroyed during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, lie near the village of Pishchany, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

The Russian invaders were eliminated by soldiers of the 205th separate territorial defence battalion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel .

