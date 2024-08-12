Ukrainian paratroopers capture occupier with help of drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian paratroopers captured a Russian soldier: the entire operation was filmed by a drone.

This was reported by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

"Joint work of SBU military counterintelligence officers with the 95th Airborne Brigade during campaign activities on the contact line," the statement said.

"During the flight, the drone broadcast information about the possibility of surrendering, that the Russian was guaranteed life and good treatment," the military added.

