Our soldiers captured about 20 more occupants in Kursk region. VIDEO
The network showed footage of new Russian prisoners - they were captured in the Kursk region.
A "breakthrough" in the Kursk region led to the capture of a group of occupiers. This time, preliminary, there are about 20 prisoners, Censor.NET reports.
And the next video posted on the social network shows a new group of Russian conscripts in the Kursk region: the occupiers chose life and surrendered.
