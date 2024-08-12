ENG
Our soldiers captured about 20 more occupants in Kursk region. VIDEO

The network showed footage of new Russian prisoners - they were captured in the Kursk region.

A "breakthrough" in the Kursk region led to the capture of a group of occupiers. This time, preliminary, there are about 20 prisoners, Censor.NET reports.

And the next video posted on the social network shows a new group of Russian conscripts in the Kursk region: the occupiers chose life and surrendered.

