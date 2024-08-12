DIU Special Forces planted flag of Ukraine on Kinburn Spit. VIDEO

Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine raised the national flag of Ukraine as part of a raid on the occupied Kinburn Spit.

The video was posted on the telegram channel by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Centre for Countering Disinformation, Censor.NET reports.

A video made on 11 August shows a Ukrainian flag flying on the occupied Kinburn Spit.

The national flag between the Dnipro-Bug estuary and the Black Sea was probably installed by the DIU's special forces during a raid on the spit.

DeepState noted that this happened as a result of raids by the DIU, but "the spit remains under enemy control".

