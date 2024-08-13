Piece of occupier’s body flies past his surviving accomplice after explosion. VIDEO

A video showing the liquidation of five occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the first three were killed by an explosion as they were fiddling with an object on the roadside. The recording shows a piece of the body of one of the invaders flying past two Russians who were walking along the road nearby. The occupiers who survived the explosion ran to a nearby hiding place. However, a minute later, an artillery shell probably arrived there.

