ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10606 visitors online
News Video War
17 349 25

Piece of occupier’s body flies past his surviving accomplice after explosion. VIDEO

A video showing the liquidation of five occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the first three were killed by an explosion as they were fiddling with an object on the roadside. The recording shows a piece of the body of one of the invaders flying past two Russians who were walking along the road nearby. The occupiers who survived the explosion ran to a nearby hiding place. However, a minute later, an artillery shell probably arrived there.

Watch more: Occupier was riding motorcycle near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region and his leg was torn off. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 