ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10606 visitors online
News Video War
13 794 41

Captured Russian conscripts ask Putin to exchange them for Azov fighters. VIDEO

In the Kursk region, captured Russian conscripts asked to be exchanged for Azov soldiers.

The Russian prisoners of war asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to do so, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers also emphasized that those who were captured want to get home to their families as soon as possible.

Read more: Evacuation of population is announced in another district of Kursk region of Russia

Author: 

Russia (11705) hostages (615)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 