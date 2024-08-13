Captured Russian conscripts ask Putin to exchange them for Azov fighters. VIDEO
In the Kursk region, captured Russian conscripts asked to be exchanged for Azov soldiers.
The Russian prisoners of war asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to do so, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers also emphasized that those who were captured want to get home to their families as soon as possible.
