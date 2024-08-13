Ukrainian defenders set ambush and destroy truck with occupiers in just 4 minutes. VIDEO 18+
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region set ambush for an occupier's truck. The vehicle was fully loaded with enemy personnel.
It took the soldiers only 4 minutes to eliminate the Russians, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
