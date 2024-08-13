ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10637 visitors online
News Video War
34 812 25

Ukrainian defenders set ambush and destroy truck with occupiers in just 4 minutes. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region set ambush for an occupier's truck. The vehicle was fully loaded with enemy personnel.

It took the soldiers only 4 minutes to eliminate the Russians, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: "HIMARS" MLRS hit occupiers’ training ground in Zaporizhzia direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2355) SOF (276)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 