Paratroopers repel enemy assault, destroy tank and armored vehicle of occupiers and eliminate 12 Russians. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade repelled the Russian assault. The enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces in a telegram.

The occupiers used two tanks and one armoured vehicle with troops to assault the area. They were attacked by Ukrainian artillery, and anti-tank gunners and attack drone operators also took part in the battle.

"12 occupiers burned to the ground. Many more were wounded. The only tank that survived the attack fled the battlefield in disgrace," the Ukrainian Airborne Forces said.

