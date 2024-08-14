Paratroopers of 46th Separate Airborne Brigade destroyed 5 and damaged 2 units of enemy armored vehicles during the day. VIDEO

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces continue to destroy enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy moved in two columns. One consisted of five vehicles and tried to pass near Mariinka. Only two reached the positions of our 2nd battalion.

"Three of them were beautifully burning and smoking after a 'meeting' with a whole range of munitions. The second convoy of three units moved through the 3rd Battalion's positions. After being hit by fire from the ATGM and FPV drone units, two of the occupiers' "boxes" retreated. One remained a metal skeleton on the battlefield," the soldiers said.

In total, in just one day, the paratroopers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade destroyed two armored personnel carriers, two armored personnel carriers, and one armored personnel carrier. One tank and one armored personnel carrier of the Russian occupiers were also damaged.

Also see: A captured Russian tells of abuse in the Russian army: "Our 'three hundredth' was forced to his knees and raped by Kadyrov's men". VIDEO