Unfinished occupier, covered in flies, waits in woods for evacuation. VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing four wounded occupants, who seem to be waiting for evacuation.

According to Censor.NET, four Russian 300s can be seen on the recording. One of them has an accomplice working with him. Another Russian is lying next to him. The other two are a few metres further away. One of them shows no signs of life, while the other moves, causing flies to fly into the air, which have abundantly covered his wound.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

