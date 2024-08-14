ENG
Russian observes work of air defense of airfield "Savasleyka": "Come on, guys, shoot at least one! Holy f#ck#ng sh#t, G#d d#mn!". VIDEO

Residents of the Nizhny Novgorod region filmed drone flights and the sound of explosions at the Savesleyka airfield at night and in the morning of 14 August.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing a Russian filming the UAV attack and ardently supporting the military, who are trying in vain to shoot the drone.

It should be noted that this is the airport from which MiG-31K fighter jets take off to attack Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles.

Warning: Strong language!

