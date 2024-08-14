ENG
Moment of drone hit on parking lot of Russian military aircraft. VIDEO

A video showing a drone attack on a Russian Air and Space Forces aircraft parking lot was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the shooters who defended the airport. Social media users claim that the recording was made today at the Russian airbase "Savasleyka".

Russian observes work of air defense of airfield "Savasleyka": "Come on, guys, shoot at least one! Holy f#ck#ng sh#t, G#d d#mn!".

