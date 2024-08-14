Moment of drone hit on parking lot of Russian military aircraft. VIDEO
A video showing a drone attack on a Russian Air and Space Forces aircraft parking lot was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the shooters who defended the airport. Social media users claim that the recording was made today at the Russian airbase "Savasleyka".
