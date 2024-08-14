Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed two enemy Zala UAVs in air using FPV drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones "Zala" in the air with the help of kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The soldiers of the 47th Mechanized Brigade shot down two Russian Zala reconnaissance drones using fpv drones that acquire the target on radar. Brilliant work. The large number of Russian long-range reconnaissance drones is a major problem for our troops - these wings allow the enemy to adjust fire at great depth. Shooting down expensive Zala, worth about 100 thousand dollars, with cheap fpvs is the most effective and modern way to protect our skies," the author of the publication notes in the commentary.

Watch more: Soldiers of 47th SMB destroy occupants in Pokrovsk direction on "Abrams" tank. VIDEO