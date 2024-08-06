Soldiers of 47th SMB destroy occupants in Pokrovsk direction on "Abrams" tank. VIDEO

Tankers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on M1A1SA "Abrams" destroy Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the work of our soldiers was filmed by fighters of the unmanned systems battalion. By the way, the material is archival.

