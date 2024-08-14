Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BM-21 Grad system. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 14th Separate Regiment of the UAV Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad system in one of the frontline areas.
This was reported in the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password