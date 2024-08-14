ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BM-21 Grad system. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 14th Separate Regiment of the UAV Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad system in one of the frontline areas.

This was reported in the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

