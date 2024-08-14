Ukrainian soldiers finish off occupiers with small arms after unsuccessful assault. VIDEO

A video of an unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to seize the position of the soldiers of the 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhians has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the driver of the enemy armoured vehicle, under whose cover the assault took place, left three of his accomplices under fire.

"Repulsion of the assault by the soldiers of the 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhians. Enemy armour with attack aircraft entered the position. The troops inside were shelled with a grenade launcher, and those who decided to ride on top received an incredible meeting from our Heroes. The assault group and the armour were destroyed,’ the commentary to the video reads.

