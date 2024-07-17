ENG
Surviving occupiers crawl away from battered armored vehicle after attack by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Cossacks destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, the crew was trying to overcome a dangerous area at speed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the successful attack, the surviving occupants are trying to crawl away from the armored vehicle. However, they did not have time to crawl far before the APC exploded.

Warning: Strong language!

Russian Army (9508) elimination (5392) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (72) APC_ (303)
