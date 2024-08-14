Kamikaze drones of our territorial defence fighters destroy 2C4 Tulip of Russians in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the 102nd Separate Territorial Defence Brigade destroyed a Russian 2S4 Tulip self-propelled heavy mortar.
A position with a 240-mm self-propelled mortar was spotted near the settlements of Chumatske and Reshetylivske in Zaporizhzhia, Censor.NET reports.
It is known that the Russian installation was immediately targeted by FPV strike drones. The hit was monitored by a reconnaissance drone.
