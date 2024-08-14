Soldiers of 71st SJB destroy two enemy trucks along with enemy infantry in Vovchansk axis. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade spotted two enemy trucks in one of the settlements in the Vovchansk axis.
Both were loaded with enemy manpower. Several accurate strikes by FPV drones managed to destroy the transport along with enemy infantry, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password