Zelenskyy thanks Defense Forces for "accurate, timely, effective strikes on Russian airfields". VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the SSU, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and all the structures of the Defence Forces involved "for accurate, timely, effective strikes on Russian airfields".

He said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"I would like to thank all our SSU soldiers, as well as soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and all the structures involved. Thank you for the accurate, timely and effective strikes on Russian airfields. Our Ukrainian drones work exactly as they should. But there are things that cannot be done with drones alone. Unfortunately. We need another weapon - missile weapons.

And we continue to work with our partners on forward-looking solutions for Ukraine, because these are forward-looking solutions for our victory. We need to do this. The more bold the decisions of our partners, the less Putin can do. And today I held a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, our Office, and the National Security and Defense Council. We have prepared an algorithm of our actions to achieve strong decisions of our partners - victorious decisions," the President said.

Watch more: Ukraine seized initiative in war and began to turn situation in interests of our state - Zelenskyy. VIDEO