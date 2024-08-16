Beginning of Kursk operation: demining, breaching border, destroying enemy’s defensive lines. VIDEO

Ukrainian paratroopers published a video showing fragments of the beginning of the Kursk operation on 6 August 2024.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows footage of the removal of minefields, the breakthrough of the Ukrainian-Russian border and the destruction of the enemy's defensive lines.

"The first hours of the Defence Forces offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on 6 August 2024. A day that will go down in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Careful preparation, planning, surprise, morale and information silence were decisive at the initial stage of the operation. Now everything depends on the resilience of the Ukrainian soldiers of all branches of the armed forces involved in the operation," the commentary to the video reads.

