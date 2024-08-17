ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11666 visitors online
News Video War
3 949 0

Border guards destroyed enemy positions in Siversk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroy enemy positions using a heavy bomber "Vampire" in the Siversk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

See also: FPV drone attacks a group of 7 Russian soldiers in northern Kharkiv region. VIDEO.

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1071) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 