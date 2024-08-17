Border guards destroyed enemy positions in Siversk direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroy enemy positions using a heavy bomber "Vampire" in the Siversk sector.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password