National Guard fighters captures Russian invader in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" captured a Russian invader in the Kharkiv direction of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier gave a sign that he wanted to surrender, our soldiers dropped water and a note with instructions and accompanied the Russian to Ukrainian positions.

Russian Army (8974) captivity (775)
