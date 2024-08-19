National Guard fighters captures Russian invader in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter" captured a Russian invader in the Kharkiv direction of the frontline.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier gave a sign that he wanted to surrender, our soldiers dropped water and a note with instructions and accompanied the Russian to Ukrainian positions.
