Soldiers of 10th SMAB destroy occupiers’ infantry with drone drops. VIDEO

Night work on the Russian occupiers by drone operators of the motorised infantry battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss".

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

