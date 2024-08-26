Occupier surrendered to our fighters in order not to be eliminated by Russian kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Andriy Kanov is a native of the Komi Republic of the Russian Federation. The occupier served in the 25th Brigade, 6th Army of the Russian Armed Forces. His unit fell victim to fire as a result of a lack of coordination between assaultmen and UAV operators. They were eliminated by their own drones.

According to Censor.NET, this particular Russian invader is the only survivor. To save his life, he was forced to seek a Ukrainian dugout, where he was captured and protected from Russian FPV attacks. At the front, it took two days from the arrival to the death of the entire Russian unit - it was just one assault.

Watch more: Border guards destroy 4 ammunition depots and 3 enemy vehicles near Kreminna. VIDEO