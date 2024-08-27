Border guards destroy armoured personnel carrier and cannon of occupants in Kramatorsk sector. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, border guards destroyed an armoured personnel carrier, a cannon and damaged a machine gunner's position.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus reported this on Facebook.

"The use of FPV drones, 'Mavic' drops and the 'Vampire' bomber are extremely effective in modern warfare. During the day, the operators of strike drones of the 'Phoenix' unit destroyed an armoured personnel carrier and a cannon. A machine gunner's firing point and 2 other guns were damaged," the statement said.

