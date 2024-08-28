UAVs attacked oil depot in Kirov region of Russia: "Third one reduced altitude! Now it’s going to strike with great force!". VIDEO (updated)
In the Kirov region of the Russian Federation, a drone attacked a tank for storing oil products in the city of Kotelnich.
This was announced by Governor Alexander Sokolov, Censor.NET reports.
"A few minutes ago, a UAV arrived in Kotelnych. The drone attacked a tank for storing oil products. There were no casualties. There is no fire. The situation is under control," he said.
Warning: Strong language!
According to Russian media, three UAVs attacked an oil depot in Kirov region, and one of the tanks caught fire after the strike and explosion.
