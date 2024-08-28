UAVs attacked oil depot in Kirov region of Russia: "Third one reduced altitude! Now it’s going to strike with great force!". VIDEO (updated)

In the Kirov region of the Russian Federation, a drone attacked a tank for storing oil products in the city of Kotelnich.

This was announced by Governor Alexander Sokolov, Censor.NET reports.

"A few minutes ago, a UAV arrived in Kotelnych. The drone attacked a tank for storing oil products. There were no casualties. There is no fire. The situation is under control," he said.

According to Russian media, three UAVs attacked an oil depot in Kirov region, and one of the tanks caught fire after the strike and explosion.

