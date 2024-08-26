Russians report massive drone attack on Saratov region. VIDEO

On the morning of 26 August, the governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said that air defence systems had repelled a drone attack in Saratov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

He also noted that there were cases of debris hitting residential buildings in Saratov and Engels. All the emergency services in the region are working in an enhanced mode.

Social media users, in turn, post a short video of the drones allegedly flying over Saratov, as well as the aftermath of the UAV hitting a residential building.

