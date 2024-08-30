ENG
Two dogs gnaw on body of occupier in bushes in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

A video of two dogs gnawing on the body of a liquidated occupier on the battlefield was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by a drone in the Kharkiv region.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Cat eats Russian occupier. VIDEO

