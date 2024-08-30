Two dogs gnaw on body of occupier in bushes in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+
A video of two dogs gnawing on the body of a liquidated occupier on the battlefield was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by a drone in the Kharkiv region.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
