The former head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Valerii Kondratiuk commented on the investigation by the German prosecutor's office into the undermining of Nord Stream.

He noted that this deal was key for Ukraine at the beginning of the war, as it removed Europe from Russian gas dependence and made it impossible to compromise with Putin. This deal also allowed us to maintain gas transit through Ukraine, which also became a political lever for us.

Kondratiuk also noted that Ukraine would never take responsibility for this operation, for obvious reasons. However, Western intelligence officers, in private conversations, express their delight at the implementation of this operation, as they are well aware of the importance of destroying Nord Stream.

The former DIU chief cited the example of the work of Israeli special forces from MOSAD, who also carried out very complex and important operations for the country, but never made any loud statements.

Undermining Nord Stream

As a reminder, at the end of September 2022, four leaks occurred on two lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm. The investigation showed that the pipelines were blown up by underwater explosives, but it remains unknown who was behind the explosions.

At the same time, the Western media reported that non-governmental groups, including Russians and Ukrainians, could have been behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Denmark, Sweden, and Germany have launched their own investigations into what happened.

The EU has not officially accused Russia of involvement in the gas pipeline explosions, but has not ruled out this possibility.

In his turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the United States, Ukraine and Poland the beneficiaries of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, and before that he accused the "Anglo-Saxons" of undermining these pipelines.

In February 2024, Denmark announced that it was closing its investigation into the 2022 explosions on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines transporting gas to Germany due to a lack of evidence.

Earlier in February, Sweden suspended its investigation into the bombings, saying it had no jurisdiction over the case, but handed over the evidence to German investigators, who have yet to publish any conclusions.

On 14 August 2024, the media reported that Germany had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian suspected of undermining Nord Stream.

At the same time, the Polish prosecutor's office said that the suspect had left for Ukraine.

According to the WSJ, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially approved the Nord Stream pipeline disruption, but then tried to cancel it after CIA intervention