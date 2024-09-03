Ruscists shell residential building in Kherson: 14-year-old girl is seriously wounded. VIDEO

On the night of Tuesday, 3 September 2024, Russian troops once again shelled a residential area in Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 14-year-old girl sustained extremely serious injuries as a result of a "hit" on one of the houses.

"An ambulance took her to hospital, where she was diagnosed with traumatic shock, an open chest injury, and fractures of her arms and legs. The child is still in surgery. Doctors are doing everything possible to save her life," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists attack Dniprovskyi district of Kherson