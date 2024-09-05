Lack of long-range weapons led to Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was the lack of long-range weapons in Ukraine that led to the decision to launch an operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with NBC News.

"As for the range. It was this lack of range that made us think every second about what alternative we had. This led to the operation in the Kursk region. By the way, it was a successful operation," the president said.

Initially, Ukraine was expecting long-range weapons, but they were in a small configuration.

"We did not have enough of these means, not many long-range missiles and shells. We had an understanding from our intelligence that Russia was planning to create this buffer zone. Putin and his entourage openly stated that they wanted to build a buffer zone along our border, deep into our country. We realised that they would not stop, and they made a breakthrough in the Kharkiv region. Thank God, we were able to stop them there and prevented them from occupying Kharkiv. After that, we had signals that they could do it in the north - Sumy and Chernihiv regions. It would have been a very serious challenge for us. They did not abandon these plans. And then we realised that we needed to carry out a corresponding operation. So that the buffer zone would not be created by them, but by us," Zelenskyy explained.

