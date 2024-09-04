Zelenskyy: Only 4 countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons

Only the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the necessary long-range weapons to expel Russia from Ukrainian territory.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State stressed the need for permission to use long-range weapons from the above four countries.

Read more: Russian Federation is creating volunteer battalion to defend Kursk region - British intelligence

"Today, only these four countries either provide or are able to provide the long-range weapons that can help us push Russia out of our territory and save the lives of civilians in all cities: Poltava, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih. We are losing people every day. And our strength in solving these problems depends on these four countries," Zelenskyy said.

It should be noted that President Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on his partners to expand the permission to use Western weapons on Russian territory.