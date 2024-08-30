Russian Federation is creating volunteer battalion to defend Kursk region - British intelligence

The authorities of the Kursk region of Russia announced the creation of a volunteer unit "Bars-Kursk" to "maintain law and order" in the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the report of British intelligence.

The soldiers of the created battalion must serve only in the Kursk region under a six-month contract

According to British intelligence, units of the combat army reserve are mainly light infantry formations, which lack integrated artillery or armored vehicles. Currently, there are more than 30 such units throughout Russia.

"The creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit is almost certainly Russia's response to the Ukrainian invasion of Russia's Kursk region that began on August 6, 2024. It is unlikely that the volunteer unit will be created and able to support any Russian military activity in the Kursk region over the next month. Although Russia is probably trying to build up its forces in Kursk, priority is currently being given to the Pokrovsky direction in eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

