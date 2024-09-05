Operation in Kursk region is preemptive strike - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the operation of the Defence Forces in the Kursk region of Russia a preemptive strike.

He said this in an interview with NBC, Censor.NET reports.

"We had an understanding of what we had to do. We had an understanding that if they broke through our border in the Sumy region, opposite the Kursk region, we would have to stop them for a very long time and then push them out - we need to have an advantage in people and weapons. It is not a given that we will have it. That is why we made such a preemptive strike, which we developed as an operation," Zelenskyy explained.

According to the president, there were several options for the operation in the Kursk region.

"If the deal goes well, these are the points where we should go. And if it is more complicated, this is the minimum we should do. It went more successfully. That's why we used plan A," he added.

Read: Zelenskyy: Lack of long-range weapons led to Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region