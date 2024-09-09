Soldiers of 58th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroy occupiers with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The drone operators of the 58th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi filmed fragments of the destruction of occupants and equipment by "Wild Hornets" drones.

According to Censor.NET, there are almost a dozen attacks on various types of enemy equipment on the record.

"Wild Hornets" drones in the hands of professionals leave no chance for the Russian occupiers. Join the fundraising for the drones:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card number: 5375411217198790

PayPal: [email protected]