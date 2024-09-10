Zelenskyy appoints Lytvyn, who ridiculed warning of Russian invasion in February 2022, as advisor - journalist Sokolova. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed one of the authors of his speeches as a strategic communications advisor.

This was reported by journalist Yanina Sokolova in her video, Censor.NET reports.

The relevant decree is published on the website of the PO.

According to Sokolova, Lytvyn is a former journalist and one of the authors of presidential speeches. Before that, he worked as a correspondent for LB.ua and the Inter TV channel, and later joined the team of the Presidential Office.

The journalist said that Lytvyn called journalists "sh#teater", "schmucks" and ridiculed foreign partners who warned of a full-scale Russian invasion in January-February 2022.







In 2011, he also published an article entitled "It is beneficial for Ukraine to disband its army".

