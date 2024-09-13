Zelenskyy listened to reports by Syrskyi and Umierov: First priority is weapons for our soldiers. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

He said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy noted that the top priority now is weapons for Ukrainian defenders.

"The first priority is weapons for our soldiers at the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk directions, at all Donetsk directions, along the entire frontline. This includes both supply and production issues, both in Ukraine and jointly with partners. The task is to strengthen our positions as much as possible and put maximum pressure on Russia," the President said.

Zelenskyy added that the war can be ended fairly only in strong positions, and Ukraine is doing everything possible for this.

