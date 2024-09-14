Navy showed how enemy UAV Shahed-136 was shot down from boat that night. VIDEO
Ukrainian marines demonstrated their work against Russian drones. In particular, they shot down an enemy Shahed-136 UAV from a boat.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.
As a reminder, on the night of 14 September, Russia launched 76 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down by air defenses.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password