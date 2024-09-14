ENG
Navy showed how enemy UAV Shahed-136 was shot down from boat that night. VIDEO

Ukrainian marines demonstrated their work against Russian drones. In particular, they shot down an enemy Shahed-136 UAV from a boat.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.

As a reminder, on the night of 14 September, Russia launched 76 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down by air defenses.

