Russian troops are making desperate attempts to force units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces out of the Kursk region.

Thus, yesterday, the enemy threw 14 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, eleven armoured personnel carriers and one armoured personnel carrier from one of the Russian airborne troops, at the positions of Ukrainian paratroopers, Censor.NET reports.

"However, this attempt to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed: in a heavy battle that lasted several hours, the Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they are better at military affairs, having mastered the science of winning with "excellent" marks," the soldiers added.

As a result, five armoured personnel carriers, an enemy tank and an armoured personnel carrier, as well as several dozen 200 Russians remained on the battlefield.

