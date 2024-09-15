Russian terror can be countered only by systemic solution, and this is solution for long-range, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address in the evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the decision to expand Ukraine's long-range capacity would allow it to respond to Russian terror.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing in Kharkiv. A Russian airstrike hit a house. It is an ordinary multi-storey residential building. There was a fire, collapsed ceilings. We know about people under the rubble. As of now, there are 35 wounded, including three children. All services, rescuers, medics, utilities, and all those affected are being provided with assistance.

In total, there were four bombs in this strike on the Kharkiv region alone. One hit Kharkiv, a house. The other three were on villages in the Kharkiv region. Today, the Russians used such bombs in the Sumy region, in our Donetsk region. In total, there are at least a hundred such air strikes every day. Over the past day alone, 128 guided bombs were launched. And this terror can only be countered with a systemic solution, and this is a long-range solution. To destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based. This is an obvious, logical solution. We have already explained to all our partners why Ukraine really needs sufficient range.

And each such Russian strike, each manifestation of Russian terror, as today against Kharkiv, against our Sumy region, against our Donetsk region, proves that the range must be - and must be sufficient. We expect appropriate decisions, first of all, from the United States of America, Britain, France, Germany, Italy - everyone who can help save lives with their determination," Zelenskyy said.

